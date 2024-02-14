Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 15,100 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Roku worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Roku by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Roku by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Roku by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 3,333 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $296,736.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,572,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,963 shares of company stock worth $14,045,020. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Trading Down 8.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $89.94 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Cannonball Research raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.61.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

