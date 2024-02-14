Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 2,500 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,281,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,519 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

PFGC opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.37.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

