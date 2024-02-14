Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 4,610 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,156,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $61,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after purchasing an additional 581,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $306,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,897 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,081. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 87.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $80.80.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZM

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.