Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $5.94 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,941,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $323,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 104.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 504,903 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,145,000 after acquiring an additional 70,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.