Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 698,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.44% of AMC Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after buying an additional 1,682,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,438,000 after purchasing an additional 207,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 15,805 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,032,000 after buying an additional 29,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $85.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMC. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMC

AMC Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.