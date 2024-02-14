Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,919,000 after buying an additional 564,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,887,000 after buying an additional 218,332 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,248,000 after buying an additional 672,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,808,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,187,000 after purchasing an additional 827,935 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,500 shares of company stock worth $31,799,760 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

NYSE:APO opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $111.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on APO. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

