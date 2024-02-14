Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after buying an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,774 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 774,515 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 2.7 %

BLDR stock opened at $182.08 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.69 and a 1-year high of $188.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.87.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

