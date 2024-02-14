Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Copa worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 463,244 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,218,000 after buying an additional 325,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 369,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after acquiring an additional 280,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 3,647.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after acquiring an additional 254,345 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $97.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.48. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Copa Increases Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.13 million. Copa had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 37.03%. Copa’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

