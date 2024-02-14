Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,227 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.55. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $74.06.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

