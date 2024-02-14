Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA) Director Richard Derrick Kantor Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Free Report) Director Richard Derrick Kantor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total transaction of C$66,500.00.
Champion Bear Resources Stock Performance
Shares of CBA stock opened at C$0.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92. Champion Bear Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.17.
About Champion Bear Resources
