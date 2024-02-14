Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 792 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 343,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $62,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,996,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of LECO opened at $227.25 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.36 and a 1-year high of $234.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on LECO

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.