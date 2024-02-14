Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,338 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $67,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $237.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.48 and a 200 day moving average of $246.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

