Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,927 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $68,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,814,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,986.3% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 434,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,040,000 after acquiring an additional 423,668 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,544,000 after acquiring an additional 167,107 shares during the period. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 216.0% in the second quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 233,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after acquiring an additional 159,923 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VV stock opened at $227.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.91 and a 200-day moving average of $208.06. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.63 and a 12 month high of $231.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.