Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 404,797 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,581,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,797 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $65,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 3.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 65.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ATI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ATI by 148.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 6.4% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI stock opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATI

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.