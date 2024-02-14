Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,964,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $65,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after buying an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $46,141,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,020 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 2.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCLH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

