Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $62,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BILL by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BILL by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter.

In other BILL news, insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $405,201.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,725.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $818,155.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,930.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $405,201.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,725.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,613 shares of company stock worth $1,863,557 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

NYSE BILL opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 1.74.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

