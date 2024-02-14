Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $64.17 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 772,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $64,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,849,000 after buying an additional 862,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,371,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,744,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,108,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,301,000 after acquiring an additional 33,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,733,000 after acquiring an additional 323,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

