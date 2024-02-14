Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $64.40 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,037 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $64,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Z. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Zillow Group by 124.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 548,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after purchasing an additional 304,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $820,655.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,854.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $820,655.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on Z shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $59.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average is $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

