Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stake Reduced by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 491,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 270,777 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 410,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 219,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $711,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Wolfe Research raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

