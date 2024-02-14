Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 997,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,008,000 after purchasing an additional 88,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 823,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,416,000 after purchasing an additional 212,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.30.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,999. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $179.52 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $125.57 and a one year high of $183.85. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.31.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

