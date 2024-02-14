D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,391 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after acquiring an additional 484,022 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 24.9% in the second quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,897,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,710,000 after purchasing an additional 377,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $14,494,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $199,942,000 after purchasing an additional 157,880 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after buying an additional 123,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STRA shares. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

