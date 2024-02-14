D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Shares in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,680 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,195 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 237.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,221 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,180 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 1,418.5% in the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,064 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -188.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

