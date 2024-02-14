D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $580,000 Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.0% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 68,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 14,216 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,663,000 after purchasing an additional 119,192 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 18,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 49,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,722,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

