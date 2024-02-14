Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CFO Robert G. Wright Sells 2,123 Shares of Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Delek US Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DK opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter worth $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter worth $28,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter worth $30,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

