Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 792.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.