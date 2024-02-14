Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.15% of Endava worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Endava by 113.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Endava by 61.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 1,461.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 32.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Stock Down 7.9 %

NYSE:DAVA opened at $66.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.22. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.47 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Endava from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Endava in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Endava Profile

(Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

