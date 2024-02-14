EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,247,000 after acquiring an additional 52,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,701 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after acquiring an additional 336,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,784 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.68.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 170.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682 over the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

