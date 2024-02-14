EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Major Shareholder Ventures Lllp Link Sells 10,422 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,858,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,675,220.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EVER opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.87. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $17.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EverQuote from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on EverQuote from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in EverQuote by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after acquiring an additional 696,994 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 592,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 100,133 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,362,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,067,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 107,473 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

