First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,025 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $12,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,275,000 after buying an additional 584,857 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,060,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,776,000 after buying an additional 501,861 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,510,000 after buying an additional 491,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $13,314,000.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

