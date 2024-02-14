First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.90

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.90 and last traded at $86.90, with a volume of 285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.86.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average is $73.06.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.