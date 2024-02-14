First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.90

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.90 and last traded at $86.90, with a volume of 285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.86.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average is $73.06.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.