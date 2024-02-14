Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $994,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 130,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 78,135 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $2,124,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBIN. Barclays increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of FBIN opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $81.48.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.02%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

