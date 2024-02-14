Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Position Boosted by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 4.4 %

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.43. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.61 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

