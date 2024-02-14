Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Jennifer H. Taylor Sells 7,035 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $152,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,127.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Freshworks Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRSH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Freshworks by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,134,000 after buying an additional 2,363,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Freshworks by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,682,000 after buying an additional 8,120,351 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Freshworks by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,794,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,284,000 after buying an additional 1,243,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Freshworks by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,459,000 after buying an additional 1,113,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Freshworks by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,912,000 after buying an additional 2,324,432 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.