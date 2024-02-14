Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $156.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $376.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.50. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

