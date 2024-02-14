Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $39,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, Director Richard J. Bressler sold 6,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.97, for a total value of $2,686,854.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,973,592.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Bressler sold 6,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.97, for a total transaction of $2,686,854.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,973,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,369 shares of company stock worth $6,324,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $446.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $471.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 166.35%. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

