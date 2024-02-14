Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Generac worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 749.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 26.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.5% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 42.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 194,265 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $1,362,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Trading Down 5.0 %

Generac stock opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.84. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

