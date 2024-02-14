Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 52.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,989,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 53.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,705,000 after purchasing an additional 797,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1,085.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 764,390 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $1,123,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $1,123,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,401.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,503 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,979 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.14.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $125.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average of $116.70. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $127.36.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

