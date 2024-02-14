Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at $10,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of HLN opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

