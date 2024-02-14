Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Position Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Hasbro worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Hasbro by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,903,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hasbro by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,945,000 after acquiring an additional 166,294 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 595.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after buying an additional 3,290,766 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,063,000 after buying an additional 1,423,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Hasbro Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.83%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Stories

