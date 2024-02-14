HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CFO Navam Welihinda Sells 5,000 Shares

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Navam Welihinda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HashiCorp alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $54,875.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Navam Welihinda sold 33,045 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $753,426.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $52,900.00.

HashiCorp Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of HCP stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $36.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at $33,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCP has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HCP

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.