HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $304.58 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $314.82. The stock has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.31.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.26.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

