HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 740 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after buying an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Amphenol by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,643,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,600,000 after buying an additional 2,071,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $36,346,500. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $105.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

