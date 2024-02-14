HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $10,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.70 and a one year high of $119.14. The stock has a market cap of $903.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.64.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

