HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 14,197 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,267,000 after buying an additional 95,396 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,808,000 after buying an additional 198,522 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DD opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

