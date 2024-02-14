HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 52,871 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,871 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Quanta Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 1,730.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $206.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.33 and a 1 year high of $219.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.27. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

