HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,797 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS stock opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $60.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

