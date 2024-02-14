HighTower Advisors LLC Has $10.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,558 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $10,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 53,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 627.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,005,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

VWOB stock opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.01. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.31.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.