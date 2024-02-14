HighTower Advisors LLC Has $11.71 Million Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $11,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Option Care Health by 25.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 15.9% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 289.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 283,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Option Care Health stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPCH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

