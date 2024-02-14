HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.93 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $9,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $103.11 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.89 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average is $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

