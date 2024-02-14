HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,439 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $475.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $292.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.26. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $279.64 and a one year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.